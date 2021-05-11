Tirupati: MP, MLA express shock over death of 11 Covid patients

Tirupati: Expressing shock over the tragic incident of death of 11 Covid patients due to disruption of oxygen at SVRR government hospital, Tirupati MP M Gurumoorthy and and city MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy said that the State government would see that such incidents would not recur in future.

MLA Bhumana and MP Gurumoorthy on Tuesday visited the ICU and Covid wards at the hospital where they met the bereaved families to express their condolences and assure them of all support from the government.

They pointed out that Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had already ordered a high-level inquiry into the incident affirming that the government would do its best for improving facilities at the hospital including 24X7 oxygen supply for better treatment of Covid patients to recover.

The duo also spoke with the hospital authorities on the reason behind the death of 11 patients in ICU ward and the measures being taken to avoid any disruption in oxygen supply and also alternate arrangements for uninterrupted oxygen supply to the patients.

Speaking on the occasion, Karunakar Reddy said the death of 11 patients in SVRR was very sad and moved his heart. Due to the delay in the arrival of the oxygen tanker from Chennai to the hospital, oxygen supply was disrupted leading to the death of patients in the ICU ward, he explained. Without mentioning the opposition party leaders blaming the government for the incident and resorting to protest, he said that it was the time that everyone should act with restraint and avoid exploiting theunfortunate incident for personal scores or for deriving political mileage."We all should join together to rescue the thousands of Covid affected and their families in the State and it is not the time for blame game or project the government in bad light for political benefits and accuse it as a culprit,'' Karunakar said fervently appealing for avoiding anything that would demoralise the doctors and other staff engaged in the grim battle risking their lives on Covid or panicking the Covid patients and their families who require moral and physical support to overcome the difficult time of the pandemic.

Mayor Dr R Sirisha, SVRR hospital superintendent Bharathi and medical officers were present.