Tirupati: MSME branch offices likely in Tirupati, Vijayawada

Tirupati : The Union ministry of micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME) has constituted a committee to consider the proposal of setting up two new branch offices in Vijayawada and Tirupati. Responding to the letter written by Tirupati MP Dr M Gurumoorthy, the secretary of the ministry has issued directives to the additional commissioner of the MSME development and facilitation office in Hyderabad to take necessary actions in this regard.

In his letter, the MP mentioned that the branch office of MSME in Visakhapatnam was recently upgraded as a full-fledged MSME–DFO (development and facilitation office) after the bifurcation. As the state is skewed in an area with almost 1,000 km distance from one end to the other end it becomes difficult for the people of districts which are far away to reach there.

Further, Guntur region near Vijayawada and Kadapa region near Tirupati are being developed as mega industrial hubs by the state government and there is a lot of potential for industrial development and growth in near future. Setting up of additional branches at Vijayawada and Tirupati will be useful to cater the needs of all the stakeholders and to ensure equal development of all regions.

The ministry reacted positively to the request and as part of the process, the industries commissioner, Mangalagiri has received an email directive to appoint a senior officer of joint director level from the commissionerate of industries. This officer is tasked with investigating the feasibility and submitting a report within a specified timeframe.

To expedite the process, officials have also been instructed to swiftly identify the required land for the office setup by collaborating with district collectors or APIIC. In line with these directives, a committee is scheduled to visit Vijayawada on December 21, followed by visits to Tirupati on December 22 and 23 to assess the feasibility of the project.

“The establishment of this office will propel industrial progress in Tirupati district, subsequently enhancing employment opportunities for the youth,” commented MP Gurumoorthy.