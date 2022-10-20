Tirupati: Multi-level car parking works to start in a week

Tirupati: The much awaited multi-level car parking is going to be a reality with the works on the project to start in a week.

Though the project was conceived by the civic body, a decade ago, keeping in view the fast growing pilgrim city that direly required the facility both for the pilgrims and also the locals but for one reason or other it could not be taken up.

At last, thanks to the 'Smart City Project' the Corporation took up the project which is expected to be completed in two years.

According to Municipal Commissioner Anupama Anjali the multi-level car parking estimated to cost Rs 50 crore will come up at the corporation site located near TTD Vishnu Nivasam pilgrim complex opposite to the city railway station.

Addressing the media on the major development initiatives proposed under the 'Smart City Project,' the Commissioner said that in the seven-floor multi-level parking proposed, four floors will be earmarked for parking and the remaining for multilplex and other commercial purposes to make the project a revenue generating one.

Stating that tenders for the works were already finalised, she said the project work is all set to begin in a week and added that the capacity of the parking facility is for parking 373 cars.

It may be noted here that for want of a suitable parking facility, the pilgrims, locals and also the private transporters are forced to park their vehicles on road sides adding more to the congestion which will come to an end with the multi-level parking facility.

The Commissioner said 'night sweeping' also commenced in the city with 20 workers and two vehicles to enhance the sanitation in the pilgrim city. The additional facility which will cost about 50 lakh annually and it will cover only the major roads and 112 `garbage vulnerable points' including food joints, mutton stalls and also the areas choked with pilgrims like railway station, RTC bus station and TTD run pilgrim complexes in the city. Despite the Corporation's best efforts, these garbage vulnerable points remaining unclean due to wastes pouring, the Corporation proposed `night sweeping' in these areas to make the city clean and tidy, she explained.

She said as many as 108 works were proposed under the 'Smart City Project' in which 48 have been completed and three works are still to be taken up while the remaining are under various stages.