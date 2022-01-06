Tirupati: Naidu will not win in Kuppam says Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy

Tirupati: There is no chance of TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu winning in Kuppam, asserted Panchayat Raj Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy. Responding to Babu's extensive meeting of people in Kuppam, Peddireddi said, "Babu used to visit Kuppam only during elections but now stepped up his visits, fearing defeat in the next election which is a moral victory to us."

Fuming fire on Naidu, he said despite winning from Kuppam consecutively seven times, he did not bother to visit the villages in rural areas and added that Naidu was not in a position to claim any major initiative in his 14-year-old tenure as chief minister for development and good of people. Taking a dig at Chandrababu, the minister said he remembers Kuppam only at the time of election and observed that even the people of Kuppam know well that Naidu at any cost win again from Kuppam.

The minister, who was on a Pallebata in the mandals in Punganur constituency, speaking to media, the minister exuded confidence that his party will see that Naidu defeated in Kuppam. Reddy for the last 18 days visiting the villages, holding meetings with people to receive petitions on various issues and also getting feedback on the implementation of various welfare schemes.