Tirupati: New EO reviews arrangements for Navaratri Brahmotsavams

Tirupati: After taking charge as the Executive Officer of TTD, Dr K S Jawahar Reddy conducted a formal introductory meeting with officials on Saturday evening at Annamaiah Bhavan in Tirumala. All the HoDs and senior officers of TTD along with the District Collector Dr N Bharat Gupta and Urban SP A Ramesh Reddy took part in the meeting.

After the formal introduction, the new EO was appraised on the ongoing arrangements taken up by various departments in view of ensuing Navaratri Brahmotsvams to be held from October 16 to 24. It may be noted that the TTD conducted the Salakatla Bharmotsavams in September in Ekantham without conducting vahana sevas in mada street in view of the prevailing Covid pandemic. This year two Brahmotsavams have come in view of 'Adhika Masam'

Now, it was decided to conduct Navaratri Brahmotsavams which are also called 'Alankara Brahmotsavams' as usual with all vahana sevas be held in four mada streets. The Garuda vahana seva will be held on October 20th night. However, these Brahmotsavams will not have Dwajarohanam and Dwajavarohanam as per the customary practice. Cultural programmes will also be there before vahana sevas with limited number of artists.

TTD has decided to allow the devotees in limited numbers in the mada streets to witness event. In view of this, those having darshan ticket booked in advance will only be allowed to reach the hills after screening them at Alipiri. Urban police has geared up to provide security and to ensure those not having tickets will not reach Tirumala.

TTD CVSO Gopinath Jatti, Chief Engineer Ramesh Reddy and other officers from TTD and district administration were also present. In the evening, the new Executive Officer Dr K S Jawahar Reddy had darshan of Goddess Sri Padmavathi Devi in the temple of Tiruchanoor.

He was given a traditional welcome on his arrival at the entrance of the temple. After darshan of the presiding deity, he was offered prasadams.

TTD Ex-officio member Dr C Bhaskar Reddy, JEOs P Basanth Kumar, Sada Bhargavi, DyEO Jhansirani, VGO Bali Reddy were present. Telangana IG Nagi Reddy, Acharya NG Ranga Agricultural University VC Vishnuvardhan Reddy were also present.