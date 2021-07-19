Tirupati : No safety for women under YSRCP rule says Mahila Congress national secretary Hazeena Syed

Tirupati : Expressing serious concern over the safety of women in the state, All India Women Congress national secretary Hazeena Syed said there is no safety for women under the YSRCP government as atrocities against them are on rise in the state.

Addressing media after participating in the executive meeting of AP State Mahila Congress here on Monday, Hazeena said the government has failed to take enough measures for women's safety which is leading to rise in atrocities and added that around 17,000 atrocities cases were registered in 2019 which highlights the pathetic situation of women in the state.

Commenting on the Disha Act, she alleged that the government totally failed to implement the act effectively.

She alleged that DWKRA women and NAREGA funds have been diverted to other programmes. She said that BJP government at the Centre and the YSRCP in the state were looting people in the name of schemes. She called upon the people to teach them a lesson by electing Congress.

AP Mahila Congress state president K Prameelamma discussed about various resolutions including strengthening the Women Congress in the state, revamping the cadre, chalk out plan to expose women atrocities in the state etc.

State women Congress vice-president Sujatha Reddy, state secretaries Supraja, Madhuri and others were present.