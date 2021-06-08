Tirupati: Novel protest held demanding cancellation of SSC exams

Tirupati: TDP cultural wing state president P Narasimha Prasad staged a novel protest here on Monday demanding cancellation of SSC examinations. He donned the role of SSC student and displayed the mental agony of students with their uncertain future during the pandemic times.

He said the neighbouring states of Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Telangana have cancelled SSC examinations on the lines of CBSE exams. But, the AP government was not willing to consider the plight of students here and wanted to conduct the examinations by hook or crook.

Students have been facing uncertain future with various doubts surrounding them on whether the examinations will be held, if so when they will be held, why the government was not coming forward to cancel them.

He demanded the government to immediately announce cancellation of examinations to save the academic year as admissions in junior colleges can be held soon after Covid cases come down. Tirupati Parliament Telugu Yuvatha president Ravi Naidu was also present.