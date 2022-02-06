Tirupati: Now, 12D cinemas come up at Shilparamam

Tirupati: Now, the visitors of Tirupati Shilparamam can have an amazing experience of watching 12D cinemas and to plunge into the world of virtual reality. It will make the viewers involved completely to the onscreen happenings and feel them. The rays of sun, wind blowing, bubbles and humid air of ocean breeze etc., can be experienced virtually which will bring an unforgettable experience.

The most updated version which can be seen in metro cities is now available at Shilparamam. It was set up at a cost of Rs 1.25 lakh by Arya entertainments, New Delhi on BOT basis. Shilparamam will get 25 percent share of the revenue. It was formally inaugurated on Saturday by Shilparamam CEO Shyamsundar Reddy. He said that they will introduce more such entertainment activities in the coming days. Apart from horror movies, several engineering marvels and various other subjects will be shown in each show. Thus, it will provide both modern entertainment and technological knowledge for the viewers at the affordable cost.

Shilparamam AO K Khadarvalli said that in metro cities around Rs 250 is being charged for each show whereas in Shilparamam the ticket cost is only Rs 80 for a 15-minute show and students can get 50 percent discount. Recently, two duet bicycles were also introduced in Shilparamam which are getting huge response.

Each cycle costs Rs 16,000 and is rented out at Rs 60 per 30 minutes for two persons. Seeing the demand, they want to double the number soon. Executive engineer Guruprasad, Radha Krishna, Varaprasad, Suryanarayana and others took part.