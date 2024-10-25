  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Tirupathi

Tirupati: Officials told to complete development works

Tirupati: Officials told to complete development works
x
Highlights

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to complete the ongoing development works. On Thursday, she...

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to complete the ongoing development works. On Thursday, she held a meeting with engineering, AECOM and Smart City officials and reviewed the ongoing development works.

The civic chief pointed that the works of solar energy power plant at Thukivakam are going on very slowly and not completed as per schedule. The plant coming up into Thukivakam village near Tirupati with a capacity of 6 MW electricity production and will help the municipality to bring down electricity expenses.

The Commissioner directed the officials to take steps to speed up and complete solar power plant works. ME Syam Sundar, Smart City general manager Chandramouli, DR Lalitha, AECOM Balaji and others were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick