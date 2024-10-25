Tirupati: Officials told to complete development works

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya directed the officials to complete the ongoing development works. On Thursday, she held a meeting with engineering, AECOM and Smart City officials and reviewed the ongoing development works.

The civic chief pointed that the works of solar energy power plant at Thukivakam are going on very slowly and not completed as per schedule. The plant coming up into Thukivakam village near Tirupati with a capacity of 6 MW electricity production and will help the municipality to bring down electricity expenses.

The Commissioner directed the officials to take steps to speed up and complete solar power plant works. ME Syam Sundar, Smart City general manager Chandramouli, DR Lalitha, AECOM Balaji and others were present.