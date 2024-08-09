  • Menu
Tirupati: One held, 18 red sanders logs seized

Task force personnel producing red sanders smuggler and 18 logs before the media in Tirupti on Thursday
Task force personnel producing red sanders smuggler and 18 logs before the media in Tirupti on Thursday

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 18 red sanders logs and arrested one person in Sanipaya forest area of Annamayya...

Tirupati: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force (RSASTF) seized 18 red sanders logs and arrested one person in Sanipaya forest area of Annamayya district on Thursday.

Following the directions of Task Force in-charge and Tirupati SP L Subbarayudu and supervised by Task Force SP P Srinivas, Kadapa RSI Viswanath team launched combing operation from Sanipaya base camp on Thursday. They noticed some people carrying red sanders logs at Gurrapubata near Veeraballi forest area. After seeing task force personnel, they ran away. However, police caught one smuggler and seized 18 logs. The arrested was identified as Doraswamy (47).

A case was registered and investigation is on.

