Tirupati: Oxygen supply disruption leaves 10 dead, 13 critically ill

Tirupati: Tension prevailed at Ruia hospital Covid ICU ward in Tirupati on Monday night when rumours aired that some patients have allegedly died due to a brief interruption in oxygen supply. It was learnt that the problem occurred due to shortage in oxygen supply as the arrival of tanker from Sriperumbudur was delayed.

Officials were saying that the problem was rectified within 25 minutes soon after the tanker arrived. But by that time the damage was already done.

Due to lack of oxygen supply patients' condition became critical making their attendants helpless. The patients, who were on oxygen support, suddenly felt severe breathlessness when the supply got interrupted. Panic situation erupted in the ward when some attendants of the patients could not hide their anguish and damaged several items there.

As per the eyewitnesses, doctors tried to save the lives by doing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on some patients. The situation, however, became pathetic with nearly 10 patients reportedly dead while around 10 more are under critical situation. However, officials have denied the number of deaths saying that they were assessing the situation.