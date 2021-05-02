Tirupati: Panabaka Lakshmi claims moral victory for TDP in bypoll

Tirupati: TDP candidate in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection Panabaka Lakshmi claimed that the moral victory belongs to her party as the ruling party has indulged large scale irregularities in the polling in all the seven Assembly constituencies. They have polled a huge number of bogus votes with fake ID cards which is detrimental to democracy.

Saying that the real voters have voted for TDP only, she challenged the ruling party leaders to swear at Kanipakam temple that their victory is on lines of democratic principles. She thanked party president N Chandrababu Naidu, general secretary N Lokesh other leaders and party workers for their hard work.

Echoing the same sentiment, former minister and TDP leader P Amaranatha Reddy said TDP has achieved moral victory in Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection and added that the result should serve as an eyeopener to Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Speaking to media in Chittoor, Amaranatha Reddy said, "Though YSRCP ministers Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, K Narayanaswamy and several ruling party legislators of the district have categorically declared that YSRCP candidate M Gurumoorthy will win with an historical majority of 5 lakh votes, but the party could get only 2.5 lakh majority despite the rampant malpractices resorted by the YSRCP during the election."

He said that panchayat raj minister P Ramachandra Reddy and his supporters have used every opportunity to lure voters with false promises and money power during the election campaign.

"We are not disappointed with the bypoll result. It is significant that YSRCP's influence and popularities are fading which is reflected in the election result," he said. District TDP convenor P Nani and others were present.