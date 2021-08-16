Tirupati: Patriotism, pomp mark Independence Day fete

Tirupati: Patriotism and pomp marked the 75th Independence Day celebrations at Police Parade Grounds in Tirupati on Sunday. Urban Police District SP Venkata Appala Naidu hoisted the national flag and received the guard of honour.

Speaking on the occasion after extending 'Azaadi Ka Amruthostav' wishes to the participants including police officials, public, school children, guests and mediapersons, he said that invaluable services rendered by several patriots and freedom fighters helped in the country achieving the Independence.

The SP said, "We should respect the freedom given by our great patriots and everyone should work with responsibility."

Later to mark the occasion, best service medals along with appreciation certificates were handed over to the police personnel including officers for rendering dedicated services. Dare devil demonstrations were organised by the dog squads on the occasion. Colourful cultural activities were presented.

A dog performing a dare devil stunt during the I-Day parade organized by the urban police in Tirupati on Sunday







