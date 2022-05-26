Tirupati: Police steps up security at Ambedkar statues

Tirupati: In the aftermath of violence over renaming of Konaseema district, the police department of Chittoor and Tirupati districts has decided to provide security at the Ambedkar statues in two districts. It may be recalled here that the people of Konaseema district revolted on political proposal to rename the district as Dr Ambedkar Konaseema district and resorted to arson and causing damage to public and private properties particularly in Amalapuram on Tuesday.

DGP K V Rajendra Nath has given directions to all the districts SPs to provide security at the Ambedkar statues located in their districts in view of preventing damage.

Following the directions, the Chittoor and Tirupati SPs Y Rishanth Reddy and P Parameswar Reddy respectively further directed the officers of all the police stations to provide security at all the statues.

According to sources, there are more than 200 Ambedkar statues in two districts and the SP Parameswar Reddy informed that no single untoward incident was reported so far.