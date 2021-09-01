Tirupati: Poor Aarogyasri enrolmentat Ruia hospital flayed

Tirupati: The apathetic attitude in the enrolment of Aarogyasri at Ruia hospital was flayed by the District Collector and hospital development society (HDS) Chairman M Hari Narayanan. He conducted the HDS meeting on Tuesday in which the co-chairman and local MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy, MP Dr M Gurumoorthy and Corporation Commissioner P S Girisha also took part.

The Collector and MLA said that despite the directives given in the previous meeting on Aarogyasri enrolment, the hospital was lagging and recorded only 41 percent in this month as well as against 99 percent of SVIMS. There should be 95 per cent enrollment of Aarogyasri, they asserted. The indifferent attitude in sending proposals for various works is not good.

The pending 13 months arrears for 110 outsourcing staff are to be paid immediately. They made it clear that the shops at the hospital premises should be vacated. The tenders for the pending Rs 400 cr Nadu-Nedu works should be called for immediately despite government's clearance and DMEs visit.

Commissioner Girisha said that they were ready to provide adequate water supply to the hospital and a separate line for drinking water. MP Gurumoorthy said that the Central government was ready to set up a rehabilitation centre of excellence at Ruia hospital for which the proposals are to be submitted by the hospital authorities.

Hospital working committee chairman B Chandrasekhar, Ruia and Maternity hospital superintendents Dr T Bharathi and Dr Chandrasekhar, SV Medical College Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar, DM&HO Dr U Sreehari, DCHS Dr P Saralamma, BIRRD hospital Administration Director Dr RR Reddy, APMSIDC EE Dhananjaya Reddy and others took part.