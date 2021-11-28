Tirupati: Post floods, viral fevers loom over pilgrim city

Tirupati: After the floods ravaged the temple city and submerged several areas, now viral fevers pose a threat to the people. The after effects of flood waters have been haunting the people still, whereas the warnings of another heavy rain forecast for the next 2-3 days is making everyone scared. Doctors were saying that the transmission of communicable diseases has been increasing for the last 3-4 days.



The floods caused adverse impacts on the living conditions in and around the areas of Tirupati. Several areas are still having flood waters while other places have deep mud. As the water resources and supply systems were severely affected by the flood waters, it may lead to viral fevers, gastrointestinal and respiratory infections.

Several water-borne and vector-borne diseases may pose a serious threat to public health. District malaria officer B Venugopal told The Hans India that fever cases have been reported from some parts and they laid special focus recently on Desamma Nagar and other areas in Renigunta. The staff has immediately plunged into action and alerted the people on various precautionary steps.

The larva surveillance and spraying activities were taken up intensively and for this purpose training programmes are being conducted for ANMs and ASHA workers. Special medical camps will be conducted wherever viral fever occurrence is there.

Dr T Muneeshwar Reddy of department of medicine in Ruia Hospital said that apart from fevers, diarrhoea, cough and cold are common in these situations. As of now, the situation is well under control though the fever cases have been slowly increasing. He said that if patients come directly to them without any delay by going to RMP doctors, the doctors in Ruia can take care of them.

He advised that safe drinking water has to be ensured to prevent water-borne diseases. In the absence of the chlorination process in recent times, people should boil the drinking water before use. The vegetables and fruits need to be rinsed in boiled water thoroughly. Better to take fresh hot food and avoid keeping the food in the refrigerator. People can safeguard their health by following all precautions for another 15 days.

The residents are deeply worried about the dirty and garbage filled roads and the standing water which may increase mosquito menace causing more infections like dengue, malaria and other vector borne diseases. Several roads of the city are seen with garbage dumps and water standing in the pot holes.

The blocked underground drains are also causing problems. Though the corporation authorities have been working on this, it may take some more time to clear it as the main UDS lines are blocked completely.