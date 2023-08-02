Tirupati: Proposal to lay master plan roads through SVU stirs up row

Tirupati: The Municipal Corporation’s proposal of laying two master plan roads which pass through Sri Venkateswara University (SVU) campus is snowballing into a major controversy with the student unions except the ruling YSRCP student wing, also, on Tuesday joining in the campaign against the laying of master plan roads on the ground that it would ultimately deface the premier educational institution in Rayalaseema region, the SVU affecting the education and research activities in the university.

The opposition parties which are opposing the master plan roads already resorted to an intense campaign to press the Corporation to shelve the proposal. The leaders of various student unions jointly staged a protest at the SVU Administrative Office and in one voice demanded the Corporation to shelve the master plan road proposal in the interests of the university and its faculty, students, research scholars and keeping in view its future growth as a major higher educational institution in the backward Rayalaseema region.

The student leaders also sternly warned that they will not remain silent if any steps are taken to disturb the environment and congenial atmosphere of the university and will stoutly oppose the laying of the master plan roads.

Students leaders including RK Naidu, Madhav, Chinna, Anand Goud, Rammohan, Hemanth, Mahindra Naik and Siva Sankar Naik who were behind the protest said it is not proper for using the university which is solely for education, for public purposes.

On the other hand, the YSRCP leaders on Tuesday took to the streets in support of the master plan roads. Party leaders and corporators strongly condemning the opposition parties and others opposing the master plan road held a `Sava Yatra’ (funeral procession) of the opposition party leaders including ex-MLA M Suguna (TDP), Samanchi Srinivas (BJP) and P Naveen Kumar Reddy (Congress) and others and later performed final rites before setting the effigies of the opposition leaders on fire. All along the mock funeral procession, the YSRCP leaders went on sloganeering against the opposition leaders and dubbed them as enemies of Tirupati development and also without mincing words warned of dire consequences.

YSRCP corporators S K Babu, K Anjaneyoulu and Venkateswarlu addressing a media conference came down heavily on opposition leaders who they said were unable to digest Bhumana family taking up development of the pilgrim city on an unprecedented scale.

In fact, they said, the three master plan roads were proposed during the previous TDP regime and said the YSRCP implemented was implementing them in the interests of future needs of the fast growing Tirupati city.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader, SVU alumni and advocate Samanchi Srinivasulu along with party spokesperson Bhanuprakash Reddy and others submitted a representation to SVU Vice-Chancellor K Raja Reddy not to allow the master plan roads passing through the university Ladies Hostels, Sciences Buildings/ Labs, Srinivasa Auditorium, Botanical Research Gardens etc. They pointed out that allowing 24-hour access for vehicular traffic would disturb the peaceful and natural environment of the gated residential campus.

CPI ML (New Democracy) city secretary Paturi Venkataratnam in a release opposed SVU master plan roads and urged the Municipal Corporation to roll back the proposal in the interest of the university.

Senior CPM leader K Murali slammed the YSRCP leaders and activists for observing mock funerals to opposition leaders opposing the master plan road and said it will set a bad precedent and it was against healthy politics.

The ruling party leaders cannot force their views on opposition and on the public who have the democratic right to differ with their opinions.