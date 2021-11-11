  • Menu
Tirupati: Raga Rasagnya's annual music fest begins at National Sanskrit University

Vocal duet Malladi brothers singing at Raga Rasagnya's annual music festival in Tirupati on Wednesday
Vocal duet Malladi brothers singing at Raga Rasagnya’s annual music festival in Tirupati on Wednesday

The fourth annual music festival being organised by Raga Rasagnya in association with National Sanskrit University (NSU) started with an invocation and lighting of lamp by the chief guests on Wednesday evening at NSU campus

Tirupati: The fourth annual music festival being organised by Raga Rasagnya in association with National Sanskrit University (NSU) started with an invocation and lighting of lamp by the chief guests on Wednesday evening at NSU campus.

Participating in the programme, NSU Vice Chancellor Prof V Muralidhara Sharma said that these types of spiritual music-oriented programmes were needed to drive away Covid pandemic.

Vocal duet Malladi brothers from Vijayawada performed on the first day of the five-day programme and they were assisted on Mridangam by Vankayala V Ramana Murthy and M Haribabu on Ghatam.

Noted mridangam and violin artists V Kamalakara Rao and Dr Komanduri Seshadri, Raga Rasagnya organisers Ramakumar, Hema Sudha, Sradyuth and others took part in the programme.

