Tirupati: Rare surgeries performed at BIRRD hospital

Tirupati: In a record of sorts, a 14-year old girl from Allagadda in Kurnool district was operated successfully for Scoliosis (hunch back) by an orthopaedic expert from Hyderabad Dr Surya Prakash at BIRRD hospital on Saturday.

Rendering voluntary service at BIRRD hospital as part of a scheme of TTD to facilitate medical treatment to poor patients with expert ortho doctors, Dr Surya Prakash did the operation for seven hours to set right the backbone of girl by using titanium rod and screws.

"Now she can walk perfectly in the next 3 days,'' the doctor said after successfully completing the operation. The second one was a bone marrow transplant operation by four surgeons on a broken leg of a patient-led by expert Dr Krishna Kiran.

Four other patients were treated for bone marrow with help of computer navigated chip transplants. Speaking to media later, Dr Surya Prakash and Dr Krishna Kiran said the BIRRD hospital has state of the art equipment for all kinds of orthopaedic surgeries.