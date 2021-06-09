Tirupati: RASS to distribute food packets to the needy for 2 weeks

Tirupati: In an effort to provide succour to needy people requiring food, city-based NGO Rashtriya Seva Samithi (RASS) decided to provide food packets for two weeks, beginning from Tuesday at various locations in the city.

Due to partial lockdown, various sections of people including daily wage earners, outsiders coming from various places to hospitals for treatment, beggars, destitutes and also poor pilgrims have been facing problems with hotels, roadside pushcarts selling food items, eateries and shops being closed at 12 pm following curfew orders.

Against the backdrop, RASS took up distribution of food packets at RTC bus station, Konetikatta, Mahathi, Kapilatheertham and Alipiri. The programme is also being taken up at SVIMS and Ruia for the benefit of attendants of patients. Food is also being provided at the offices of municipal corporation and TUDA where daily wage earners and contruction labourers gather daily. RASS general secretary S Venkatratnam said in a release here on Tuesday that daily 400-500 food packets and water bottles would be distributed for 15 days in these locations for the needy. If required the food distribution would continue for some more days, he added.