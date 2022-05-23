Tirupati: Ravindra Sannareddy, driving force behind the Sri City

Tirupati: Ravindra Sannareddy, the Sri City founder managing director, personifies the success story of a first-generation entrepreneur. He rose from an agricultural rural background to achieve unparalleled personal and business success at a global level within a short span of time. He is the driving force behind the establishment, expansion and success of Sri City, a vibrant Integrated Business City, located in the backward region of Satyavedu, Varadaiahpalem and Tada mandals of the newly formed Tirupati district.



With his stewardship, Sri City has grown fast offering a diverse range of business opportunities and stands as an example of a holistic Business City, with investments surpassing $4 billion USD and exports exceeding $500 million USD. It houses over 200 companies from 28 countries, employing over 50,000 people with women accounting for more than half of them. The CSR initiatives of Sri City help the communities improve holistically with a focus on socio-economic development.

Ravindra Sannareddy hailed from Aravapalem village of Chittamuru mandal in erstwhile Nellore district and completed his secondary education in Sullurupeta. After graduating with a Civil Engineering degree from REC, Trichy he also obtained two postgraduate degrees from two of the world's most prestigious academic institutions Utah State University and Johns Hopkins University in the United States.

Following a short stint as senior manager in some of the companies in the IT sector, he formed Megasoft Consultants, Inc in 1994 to provide employment options rather than looking for work. He is associated with various Business Chambers across the country and is the founding chairman of ASSOCHAM's Southern Regional Council. He played a key role in the establishment of IIIT in Sri City and is a member of its Board of Governors. He is also the member of executive council of JNTU, Anantapur. His services are recognised by the Vikrama Simhapuri University in Nellore which is going to award him the honorary doctorate on May 24 during its convocation.

"From a dry and arid zone with poor farming, this entire region has evolved into a thriving hub humming with significant economic activity. Prior to the establishment of Sri City, residents of this area had to go to Chennai or Tirupati for employment, medical care, or education. All of those facilities are now only a few minutes away," commented Ravindra Sannareddy.