Tirupati: Religious fervour arks first anniversary of Vakulamatha temple

Tirupati: The first anniversary of the TTD’s Sri Vakulamatha temple located on Peruru Banda (Patakalva) near Tirupati was observed with religious fervour on Tuesday.

After Punyahavachanam, Kalasa Sthapana, Kalasa Puja, Viswaksena Aradhana, Sankalpa Puja, Agni Pratista, Maha Shanti Homam, Purnahuti and Astottara Satakalasa Snapanam were performed under the supervision of Sri Mohana Rangacharyulu and Sri Sitaram Acharyulu, to mark the occasion.

On the auspicious occasion, the doting son of Vakulamatha, Sri Venkateswara presented two Harams weighing 160 gm to His caring mother. Tirumala temple Dy EO Lokanatham handed over the jewels to Tirupati JEO Veerabrahmam.

The jewels were presented to the presiding deity Vakulamatha through the hands of the Minister Peddireddi Ramachandra Reddy, the main force behind the construction of the shrine fulfilling the long cherished dreams of devotees.

The Minister along with his spouse also presented Pattu Vastrams to Vakulamatha. He was received with temple honours by the priests and was led into the shrine.Later speaking to the media, the Minister said, it’s been a year since the temple of Vakulamatha was inaugurated and on the auspicious occasion of the first anniversary, he felt privileged to be a part of this great religious ceremony.

TTD Board member Ashok Kumar, RDO Kananka Narasa Reddy, special grade Dy EO Varalakshmi and Srivari temple chief priest Venugopala Deekshitulu were also present.