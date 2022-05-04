  • Menu
Tirupati: Religious fervour marks Ramzan celebrations

MLA B Karunkar Reddy addressing the Muslims on the occasion of Ramzan festival in Tirupati on Tuesday. Mayor Dr R Sirisha, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana and Abhinary Reddy are also seen
Eid-ul-Fitr has been celebrated by Muslims with religious fervour on Tuesday which marks the end of Islam’s holy month.

Tirupati: Eid-ul-Fitr has been celebrated by Muslims with religious fervour on Tuesday which marks the end of Islam's holy month. A large number of Muslims took part in prayers on the occasion at various mosques.

The main function was held at Eidgah opposite SV University which was attended by MLA B Karunakar Reddy, Mayor Dr R Sirisha, deputy mayors Mudra Narayana, B Abhinay Reddy among others. The leaders participated in the prayers and greeted the Muslims on the occasion. They reiterated the government's commitment towards the welfare of Muslim community.

Children dressed in traditional attire were the special attraction at the prayers and they greeted each other following the customs. BJP leader Gundala Gopinath and minority morcha district president S Mastan have distributed Biryani on the occasion.

