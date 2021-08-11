Tirupati: Rich tributes paid to poet Sankarambadi

Tirupati: Rich tributes were paid to Telugu poet and writer Sankarambadi Sundarachari on the occasion of his 108th birth anniversary here on Tuesday.



City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy along with Mayor Dr Sirisha garlanded the poet's statue at Sankarambadi circle and remembered his famous literature works.

Speaking on the occasion, Bhumana said that the song 'Maa Thelugu Thalliki Mallepu Danda' penned by Sankarambadi Sundarachari remains evergreen in the hearts of the Telugu people all over the world.

Manava Vikasa Vedika conveners Saakam Nagaraju and Sailakumar lauded the MLA for installing the statue of the great poet at his native place Tirupati.

Corporators SK Babu, Anjaneyulu, Ganesh, Prasad, Sahithi Peetham president Mastanamma and others were present. Meanwhile, Rayala Seema Rangasthali chairman Gundala Gopinath along with other members paid floral tributes to Sankarambadi at his statue and demanded the TTD authorities play 'Maa Thelugu Thaliki Mallepula Danda' song every day at the statue which was in practice earlier. Artistes Ponnala Jejireddy, Narsimha Reddy, Subramanyam Reddy, Munikrishna Yadav, Deepak and Vasu were present.