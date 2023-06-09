Tirupati: Risky surgery performed on 13-year-old boy at SVIMS

Live
The doctors from Oncology, Plastic surgery and Anaesthesia departments of SVIMS have successfully performed a complicated surgery on a 13-year-old boy
Tirupati: The doctors from Oncology, Plastic surgery and Anaesthesia departments of SVIMS have successfully performed a complicated surgery on a 13-year-old boy. The boy U Chaitanya from Sodum mandal of Annamayya district was admitted in the surgical oncology wing of SVIMS for treatment of jawbone cancer. Surgical oncologists Dr O Narendra and Dr Nagesh have operated and removed the cancer affected jawbone of the patient that has been damaged by malignancy.
Dr CV Praveen Kumar Reddy and Dr Nagateja of Plastic surgery department and Anaesthetist Dr Alok Samnthray have removed a bone from the patient boy’s left leg and put it on the jaw through plastic surgery. Medical Superintendent Dr R Ram said that this crucial surgery took almost eight hours and the patient is doing well now. SVIMS Director-cum-VC Dr B Vengamma congratulated the team of doctors.