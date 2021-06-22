Tirupati: Rs 10.7 crore credited into bank accounts of 5,708 women

Tirupati: Under the second phase of YSR Cheyutha scheme, a sum of Rs 10.7 crore has been sanctioned to the Tirupati city for total 5,708 women. Each beneficiary will get Rs 18,750.

City MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy has distributed the cheques under the scheme to the beneficiaries at YSR Meeting Hall at the municipal office here on Tuesday.

Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said the Jagan government in the State is pro-poor and it has been implementing a slew of schemes for the benefit of the poor and extending a helping hand to them. The Chief Minister has been fulfilling all the promises he made during his Padayatra ahead of the 2019 elections, Karunakar Reddy said. The MLA said the YSRCP government had earned a tag as 'the government which is biased towards the poor.'

The State government has decided to provide an assistance of Rs 19,000 crore to women self-help groups under the YSR Cheyutha scheme in four years. Mayor Dr R Sirisha said each eligible woman would be provided an assistance of Rs 75,000 in four years under the scheme and this would help in their empowerment.

Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha, Deputy Mayor Mudra Narayana, Deputy Commissioner Chandramouleeswar Reddy and others were present.