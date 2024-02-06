Live
Tirupati: RTC bus over turns - 27 passengers injured
27 passengers travelling in the RTC bus were injured after the bus was over turned on Puthalapattu-Naidupeta National Highway at Balaji diary near the city.
Mishap accured when the RTC bus driver suddenly halted to avoid hitting the tipper and overturned leading to injuries to 27 passengers. The bus was coming from Tiruvannamalai the bus carrying 42 passengers was coming from Tiruvannamalai to Tirumala. The injured were admitted to the SVRR government hospital and a case was registered.
