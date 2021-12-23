Tirupati: RTC to run special buses for Chirstmas, Sankranti

Tirupati: RTC plans to operate special services on the occasion of Christamas and Sankranti festivals from district to various places for the convenience of passengers. RTC Regional Manager(RM ) T Chengal Reddy said that RTC will run special services to Hyderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, Kurnool, Anantapur from the depots of Chittoor, Madanapalli and Tirupati.

The authority has planned to run 150 special services in Bengaluru route of which 50 are before Sankranti and 100 buses after Sankranti, he said and added that 20 services to Chennai (10 before and 10 after Sankranti), 20 services to Hyderabad (10 before and 10 after), 20 services to Vijayawada (10 before and 10 after) and 70 services in other routes(50 before and 20 after). The passengers can book their tickets online or at reservation counters at RTC bus stand, he informed.

In addition to this, special buses to Sabari Malai and Melmaruvathur during this 'Mala' season will be provided and required devotees' group can book a bus at nearest RTC depot, he said in a press release on Thursday.