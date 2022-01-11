Tirupati: Sachivalayam staff seek job security

Tirupati/Kadapa: As part of statewide agitation, over employees of Sachivalayam staged a dharna at municipal office in Tirupati on Monday demanding regularisation of their jobs. The staff working in various posts includes admins, VROs, planning, sanitation, Mahila Samrakshna Karyadarsi (MSK –women police), digital assistants etc staged dharna and raised slogans against government and urged to regularise them as promised by the Chief Minister at the time of their joining.

They gave representation to the MLA Bhumana Karunakar Reddy and to Municipal Commissioner P S Girisha at Municipal Office. Speaking to media, they said their probationary period was over by October 2, 2021 and their jobs have be regularised as per the government promise.

However, the government asked us to wait till June 2022. They said the government did not assure them to regularise even after June and having no clarity over the issue forcing us to take up statewide agitation. The staff said they will continue their stir till they get clarification from government over the issue.

Meanwhile in Kadapa, employees working in Village/Ward Secretariats launched protests by wearing black badges across the district on Monday.

Protesters in Jammalamadugu, Proddaturu, Vempalli, Rayachoti mandals staged protests in front of RDO, MRO offices by wearing black badges with slogans 'We want Justice.'

The protesters said that despite the role of secretariat employees was crucial in highlighting and bringing the welfare schemes of government at the doorstep of beneficiaries, the government least bothered over regularising their jobs though 2 years have passed. They warned of intensifying the agitation if government fails to respond positively over their demands.