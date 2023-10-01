Tirupati: ‘Sanathan’ is not a word but a Dharma, says Prof Panda

Tirupati: The two-day All India language poetry conference being organised by Telugu Kala Vedika Sahitya Samskrutika Seva Samstha and National Sanskrit University (NSU), Tirupati, began on Saturday. Addressing the gathering, vice-chancellor of Netaji Subhash University, Jamshedpur, Prof Gangadhar Panda said that ‘Sanathan’ is not a word but one Dharma and explained how to practice that Dharma. He said that NSU is a mini-Bharat where students from all states are studying the most sacred Sanskrit language.



NSU vice-chancellor Prof G S R Krishna Murthy explained various programmes being held by the university to preserve the language. NSU has earlier organised Sanskrit conference and Avadhana Sangamam to propagate Sanskrit literature. He expressed hope that this conference will help create interest in all the languages through the poetry by respective poets.

Prof Kuppa Viswanatha Sarma said that the mind and heart should be presented at the feet of Lord to acquire knowledge. Former professor of Sanskrit in Srirangapuram Prof P T G V Rangacharyulu, former VC of MVS University in Kaithal, Haryana Prof Sreyamsadivedi, Dr Akkiraju Sundaramakrishna, Prof G Damodar Naidu, Lanka Venkata Narasimham and others also spoke on the occasion.

Former vice-president M Venkaiah Naidu sent a message to the organisers expressing happiness over organising such an important conference. Telugu Kala Vedika president Dr K Sumanasri, conference Co-ordinator Prof K Leenachandra, Dr Bulti Das and others were present.