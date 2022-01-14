Tirupati: Sanskrit University V-C dies of cardiac arrest

Tirupati: Vice Chancellor of National Sanskrit University (NSU) Prof V Muralidhara Sharma, 62, died of massive cardiac arrest on Thursday evening. He complained of chest pain in the evening and the family members immediately rushed him to SVIMS where he breathed his last. He became vice-chancellor in January 2017 and his 5-year term is scheduled to be completed on Friday.

He is survived by wife and two children. During his term, several developmental activities were taken up. The erstwhile deemed university called Rashtriya Sanskrit Vidyapeeth has been upgraded and became National University during his tenure only. Several faculty members and other staff of the NSU have expressed grief over the death of Prof Sharma.