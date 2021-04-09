Tirupati: Seer demands bringing of TTD under RTI purview

Tirupati: Sri Peetam Peetadhipathi Swamy Paripoornanda on Thursday demanded bringing TTD under the purview of RTI (Right to Information Act) for enhancing transparency in the in the biggest Hindu religious institution administering the famed Tirumala temple.

Speaking to the media here, the Sri Peetam seer criticised the TTD for not implementing RTI and asked why the TTD was opposing RTI. "Is it the fear of RTI would dig out corruption, irregularities and expose the many bigwigs' acts?" he said.

Finding fault with TTD for delay in releasing white paper on TTD properties, covering all aspects including donation of landed properties received, properties sold and the status of the properties with the TTD, he wanted the TTD to release it immediately to keep it assurance on making public the details of TTD properties.

TTD chairman Y V Subba Reddy (who as YSRCP Chittoor district in-charge) is active in the party campaign and Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy (who is scheduled to address a meeting in support of his party candidate on April 14 for the Tirupati Parliamentary byelection), have the right to seek votes if they fulfil the assurance on the release of white paper on TTD properties, he said.

Sharply reacting to the endowments minister's recent disclosure that 375 temples were ruined in the state, he said the responsibility of protecting the temples squarely lies on the shoulders of the government as the temples are under the control of government unlike the other places of worship of Christians and Muslims. He found fault with Jagan for remaining silent on the neglect of temples.

Replying to a question on the encroachment of valuable lands of mutts and Hindu religious institutions in the city, he said there is every need to take up a struggle to save the lands.

On the remarks of Tirumala temple chief priest A V Ramana Deekhitulu eulogising Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy as Maha Vishnu, he said it was very sad and a sin.

Later, in the evening, Paripoornanda participated in a rally in which BJP nominee K Ratna Prabha, leaders, including national secretary Sunil Deodhar and Jana Sena senior leader Dr Hari Prasad participated. The rally which took off from Town Club circle to Vivekananda statue where Swamiji and others addressed a gathering seeking voters to elect the BJP candidate.