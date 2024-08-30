Tirupati: Seminar on Indian knowledge system held

Tirupati: A seminar on Indian knowledge system for nation building was organised at Arts Block Auditorium of Sri Venkateswara University on Thursday.

ABRSM State president Prof YV Rami Reddy presided over the programme while Deputy Solicitor General of India Pasala Ponna Rao was the chief guest. Speaking on the occasion, Pasala Ponna Rao said that India has given knowledge to the world in many ways since time immemorial and students from not only India but also from many countries have received free education in universities like Nalanda and Takshashila.

Shyam Prasad, keynote speaker at the conference, said the ancient Indian way of life is a great source of knowledge and the ancestors have shown through their way of life about family values, peace, non-violence, customs, traditions, mutual respect, human values, solidarity, etc. that average human being should follow. He said it is the responsibility of teachers to make students as good citizens.