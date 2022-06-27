Tirupati: SP asks youth to shun drugs

Tirupati/Chittoor: Special Enforcement Bureau (SEB) and Police Department jointly organised an awareness rally to mark the International Day against drug abuse and illicit trafficking. United Nations Organisation (UNO) General Assembly decided to conduct Drug Abuse Day on June 26 commemorating Lin Zexu, a prominent politician and philosopher of China, destroyed about 1.2 million kgs of opium illegally imported by British traders into China. He started destroying of opium on June 3 of 1839 which ended on June 26. The theme of this year is 'Addressing Drug Challenges in Health and Humanitarian Crisis'.

Observing the International drug abuse day, the students, public in large numbers participated in the rally started from Annamaiah Circle to MR Palli Circle where they formed a human chain. The rally was flagged off jointly by SP P Paramaeswar Reddy, Additional SP and SEB Joint Director E Supraja and SEB Superintendent Swathi. Speaking on the occasion, SP Parameswar Reddy lamented that the youth were spoiling their future addicting to the drugs, liquor and ganja and asked them to shun drugs completely and focus on their studies and bright career.

SEB Superintendent Swathi advised the parents to watch the behaviour of teenage children which is the crucial age to dive into the vices.

In Chittoor, District Judge and President of District Legal Services Authority Bhima Rao has expressed serious concern over the alarming rise in drug abuse among youth. Participating as chief guest in a programme organised to mark the International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking here on Sunday, he said the parents of students should be very careful towards their children and restrict them strictly towards drug addiction as it pose a threat to their health and future. He feared that the drugs addicted youth was resorting to criminal cases too. He advised the parents to avail the services of police department for protecting their children from the use of drugs. Superintendent of Police Y Rishanth Reddy said the department was relentlessly striving to eradicate drugs supply or sales. He said the Special Enforcement Bureau has great responsibility to keep the district free from drugs abuse and illicit trafficking.