Tirupati: SP P Parameswar Reddy seeks support from all to curb drug abuse in society

Tirupati: Superintendent of Police P Parameswar Reddy said that police alone cannot eradicate the menace of drug abuse, which is spoiling the future of many youth, and stressed that everyone should extend support to prevent drug abuse for the bright future of our youth.

He was speaking at a programme held on the occasion ofInternational Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Trafficking at SV University Auditorium here on Monday.

The SP sought the involvement of parents and the college managements in preventing the youth from falling prey to drug abuse. If any unusual changes in the behaviour of their children were found, the parents should immediately take the help of police on any drug abuse on the part of the child.

The police will take the required steps to see the boy become normal and similarly, the college management also should keep a watch on the campus and also on the students to know any drug abuse and also illicit sale of drugs to students, for taking suitable action to save the youth, who are the backbone of our nation, the SP averred.

“The parents and the college management should not hesitate to inform the police and take their help in case of suspicion of any drug abuse. We are here to help the parents to save their children from the evil of drug abuse,” he added.

The meeting concluded with the participants taking a pledge to fight with renewed vigour against drug abuse.

Earlier, the students of various colleges in the city holding banners took out a rally from district police office to SV University where the rally culminated in a meeting.

The students all along the rally raised slogans ‘Say no to drugs, say yes to life.. avoid drugs, to lead a healthy life.. quit drugs, make life beautiful.. drugs are death trap, better avoid drugs.. if you don’t avoid drugs, society avoids you.. come out of drugs, lead better life’.

SVU Registrar Nazeer, ASPs Venkat Rao, Kulasekhar, Vimala Kumari, SEB Superintendent Swathi, DSPs Surendra Reddy, Yashwant and Narasappa were present.