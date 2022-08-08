Tirupati: SPMVV trains women students aspiring for uniform services

Tirupati: The Department of Physical Education in Sri Padmavati Mahila Visvavidyalayam (SPMVV) has been offering theoretical and practical training for women candidates aspiring for uniform services. As there was no such training centre for women in the State, SPMVV wanted to fill this gap.

Though started recently it has already 30 students now. It has been admitting interested women students from SPMVV as well as outside the campus. SPMVV has identified some guest faculty from SV Defence Academy to take theoretical classes. The Physical Education department staff has been concentrating on the practical training aspect. The practical classes are being held from 6 am to 8.30 am while the students are having theoretical classes after 5 pm so that their regular studies are not disturbed.

Speaking to The Hans India, Director of Physical Education Prof Sara Sarojini said that at the end of 6-months training programme, successful students will be given PG diploma certificates also.

It will be useful for those aspiring to join police or other military services. After Intermediate, students are eligible for constable posts and after degree they may compete for SI posts or any other Central uniform services.

The notifications for recruitment into various uniform services come up on a regular interval for which several candidates have been competing. This programme trains them to make them well equipped to face the competition. The training programme has been designed to make them compete for any examination in the field. Prof Sara Sarojini said the students are very interested and the training was even making them stay fit physically.

The department has also been offering PG diploma and diploma courses in Yoga. To join these courses there is no age limit for women and even outsiders can also join. Besides these, regular BPEd, MPEd and research programmes are also there in which women students have been joining with enthusiasm.