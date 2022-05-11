Tirupati:: SPW Degree College bags NAAC A+ grade

Tirupati: TTD-run Sri Padmavathi Women's Degree and PG College set a record in the State by securing NAAC A+ grade. The National Assessment and Accreditation Council (NAAC) committee released the certificate to the college on Tuesday for imparting quality education and maintenance of hostels.

This 70-year old college got NAAC B-grade accreditation in 2006 after which it had not gone for grading system for various reasons though it is necessary once in every five years. This time, the college faculty led by Principal Dr K Mahadevamma made untiring efforts to keep everything ready for the NAAC team's visit. Former TTD EO Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, JEO Sada Bhargavi and Devasthanam Education officer Govindarjan have extended their full cooperation to the college authorities in placing the college in high esteem.

The four-member NAAC team has visited the college on May 4 and 5 and assessed the standards and facilities so as to award proper grading. Impressed with the standards and infrastructure, the Chairperson of NAAC team, former VC of North Gujrat Varsity Hemixa Rao, members Prof Nandini Natarajan of Bengaluru University, Kaveri Women's College of Tiruchirapalli Principal Dr Sujata and Bengaluru NAAC assistant advisor Dr DK Kamble visited the college and made their recommendations to the Council.

Following this, the Council has released the certificate which made the entire team of SPW Degree and PG College feel elated. With this NAAC A+ recognition, the students will now have an opportunity for campus selections in international and multinational firms. The faculty will get research projects with ease.

Necessary funds will be allotted by the funding agencies like UGC, ICSSR etc., to the faculty and college. This will enable the management to appoint expert lecturers to improve academic standards further.

Meanwhile, the SV Degree College of TTD in New Delhi was also certified with NAAC A + Grade. TTD EO (FAC) AV Dharma Reddy appreciated the teaching, non-teaching and other staff for their united efforts in getting the recognition to their respective colleges.

On the occasion, Principal Dr K Mahadevamma thanked NAAC coordinator Dr Uma Rani and co-coordinator Dr Bhuvaneswari for their untiring efforts in preparing everything for the NAAC team visit. She also thanked office superintendent Vimala and office staff for working on paperless procedure and e-office.