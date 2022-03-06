Tirupati: Sri City organises Ayurvedic health check-up camp

Tirupati: In line with its commitment towards providing healthcare amenities for the people of neighbouring areas, Sri City Foundation in association with Sri Tulasi Ayurvedic Hospital, organised a free health check-up camp on Saturday. The health camp held on the premises of the Grama Panchayat office, Tada, evoked good response.

Commenting on the medical camp, Sri City MD Ravindra Sannareddy said the focus was on improving the lives of people in the region. Sri City has been undertaking various initiatives to promote health and well-being of the communities residing in and around our project.

The health check-up and treatment camp were led by Dr Sivaprasad and a team of doctors and supporting paramedical staff. In addition to free consultations and check-ups, the camp offered free medicines. With over 120 patients from different villages of Tada and neighbouring mandals turned up at the health camp.

Dr Sivaprasad said the Ayurvedic medicines distributed by them helps in improving immunity and were effective in treatment of seasonal fevers, weakness, anaemia, TB, pneumonia and other ailments.