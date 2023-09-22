Tirupati: Sri Ramachandra Hosp to provide healthcare services in Sri City

Tirupati : Sri Ramachandra Hospital, Chennai, will start providing healthcare services within Sri City from October third week. The partnership between Sri City and Sri Ramachandra Hospital was recently formalised by an agreement. Sri City MD Dr Ravindra Sannareddy and Sri Ramachandra University Chancellor VR Venkataachalam exchanged the MoU. Pro-Chancellor R V Sengutuvan was also present.

Elaborating on the MoU, Hospital medical director Dr RB Sudagar Singh expressed their eagerness to provide top-notch healthcare services within Sri City premises. This medical centre will be staffed with doctors and nurses around the clock, addressing not only emergencies and trauma but also workplace-related injuries.

Dr Ravindra Sannareddy remarked that their goal at Sri City is to offer world-class facilities in every aspect and chose Sri Ramachandra Hospital to manage the healthcare facility. This facility will serve the healthcare needs of not only Sri City but also the surrounding areas. While Kauvery Hospital had been providing healthcare services for the past three years, from October 22, Sri Ramachandra Hospital will oversee the Medical Centre.