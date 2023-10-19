Tirupati: State Educational Achievement Survey aims to improve learning skills of students

Tirupati : District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy said that the state educational achievement survey (SEAS) will be taken up in all schools to improve the learning skills among the students.

Addressing a one-day training programme for block-level coordinators and nodal headmasters held at the Collectorate on Wednesday on the state educational achievement survey 2023, conducted jointly by the department of education and Sarva Siksha Abhiyan, the collector said the survey will be held for students of classes 3, 6 and 9 in language and mathematics subjects. As per the survey process, to make the students pass in the main examination easily, model tests would be conducted in advance so that in which subjects they are lagging can be evaluated. Accordingly, they should be trained by laying special focus and everyone should pass in 1,317 schools in the district and get good ranks for the district. The MEOs should concentrate on this aspect, he stated.

District Educational Officer Dr V Sekhar said the survey will be held in all the government private and aided schools in the district. The students of classes 3, 6 and 9 should write the examination in an objective method. To get the good results and ranks in the state educational achievement test to be held on November 3, practice tests would be held daily for students using model question papers.

Gudur division deputy education officer Sivaprasad, Karvetinagaram DIET College vice principal Subramanyam Raju, Sarva Siksha Abhiyan CMO Suresh, mandal education officers and others attended the meeting.