Tirupati: State government embarks on intense digital edu drive

Tirupati : The state government has undertaken a transformative initiative in the education sector, ushering in a new era of digital education across various schools. In Tirupati district, 179 government schools embraced digital teaching methodologies, where interactive flat panel boards have become a common sight in classrooms. This progressive move has impacted 1110 students, revolutionising the learning experience.

Government schools in Tirupati have evolved to adopt cutting-edge technology and modern teaching methods. The integration of interactive flat panels (IFP) into every classroom, starting from Class VI, signifies a substantial leap towards a more engaging and effective learning environment. The initiative extends beyond mere technological advancement, emphasising the holistic development of students, encompassing their physical, mental growth, and fostering a healthy lifestyle.

Through the distribution of tablets loaded with Byju’s digital content, students now have the flexibility to access audio and video elements, enabling them to learn from virtually anywhere. The initial phase has seen the installation of IFP boards in 179 schools across Tirupati, benefitting 1110 students. To further enhance this digital learning landscape, a swift chat app addressing doubts in subjects such as English, Mathematics and Science is set to be launched on November 14 by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

The advent of interactive flat panels and smart TVs has outpaced traditional computers, rendering black and green boards obsolete. The digital screen allows for dynamic presentation, with text appearing in any chosen colour and the ability to save content for future reference in slide format. QR codes facilitate easy sharing of educational material, which can be displayed in PDF format, contributing to a more interactive and versatile learning experience.

The government’s vision extends beyond mere digitisation, aiming to leverage Artificial Intelligence and data analytics to elevate academic standards and equip students to seize global opportunities. District Collector K Venkataramana Reddy envisions that learning through audio-visual content will cultivate interest among young minds, motivating them towards a more technology-driven future.

District education officer (DEO) Dr V Sekhar highlighted the distribution of Byju’s tabs to students from Classes 3 to 10, with schools completing Nadu-Nedu second phase works receiving internet equipment equipped with Jio sims.

This comprehensive approach underscores the commitment to advancing education through innovation and accessibility.