Tirupati: Student commits suicide

Tirupati: A degree student of TTD-run Sri Padmavati Women’s Degree College has committed suicide on Thursday. According to police, BSc second year student Anitha hanged herself to the ceiling fan in the college hostel room when her roommates had gone out. Her roommates, returned after some time, were shocked to see her hanging.

They informed the hostel warden, who in turn informed the police. Police shifted the body to Ruia hospital for postmortem and informed the parents of the deceased. Police said Anitha was from Gurramkonda village near Madanapalle in Annamayya district. The reason for the girl’s suicide is yet to be known, police said. A case has been registered by the SV University police and investigation is on.