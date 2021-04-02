Tirupati: Sujana terms Special Category Status an outdated issue

Tirupati: BJP has intensified its campaign in the Tirupati Lok Sabha byelection. Several senior leaders have been camping in the constituency and chalking out strategies as the party has taken the election prestigiously after it managed to field its nominee by convincing its alliance partner Jana Sena.

The party candidate K Ratna Prabha participated in roadshows from Renigunta to Srikalahasti seeking votes from electorate. Speaking to media here on Friday, former Minister and BJP Rajya Sabha member Y Sujana Chowdary once again reiterated that Special Category Status (SCS) was an outdated issue.

When the state government has been getting more funds than it has to get through SCS, there is no need for the same. Addressing media here on Friday, he, however, made it clear that BJP also demanded for SCS in 2014 in view of the prevailing economic situation at that time.

But, under the Modi government, the state government was being allocated more funds with which the SCS demand has become outdated. He opined that if the BJP candidate K Ratna Prabha wins from Tirupati, she can focus more on Tirupati development along with the state development. Having an experience of over 40 years in public service, she can get the due share from the government for development activities.

He lambasted the attacks on Hindu temples and said that no society can go forward on caste and religious platforms which should be remembered well by the ruling YSRCP leaders in the state.

Party former state president Kanna Lakshminarayana, leaders G Bhanu Prakash Reddy, Samanchi Srinivas, Suresh Reddy, Dr Parthasarathi and others were present.

During the roadshow both Ratna Prabha and Kanna Lakshminarayana addressed the people at several places and tried to impress upon them the need to vote for the BJP candidate. They said that if BJP wins, she can bring in more funds from the Centre for the all-round development of constituency.