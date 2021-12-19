Tirupati: SV Gosala to turn role model to others

Tirupati: The TTD-run SV Gosamrakshanasala to be made role model to others in the entire state, said TTD EO K S Jawahar Reddy. A review meeting was held at TTD Administrative building on Saturday in Tirupati. The EO instructed the officials concerned to prepare an action plan whether to bring Palamaner and Tirupati Gosalas under the management of Pathmeda Gosala of Rajasthan to develop it under their technical assistance.

He also sought the Gosammelan members to send the recommendations to the Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah and urged them to initiate steps in this direction.

He also instructed the officials to utilise the materials used to prepare Prasadams using natural farming techniques.

To create awareness on Panchagavya products, any two Gosalas in the state shall be chosen on pilot basis, he asked the officials to prepare an action plan. JEO Veerabrahmam, former Board member Siva Kumar, natural farming expert Vijayaram, CE Nageswara Rao, Gosala Director Dr Harnath Reddy and Veterinary University Prof Naidu were also present.