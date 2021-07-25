Tirupati: SV Medical College Foundation Day celebrated

Tirupati: SV Medical College Foundation Day was celebrated in a befitting manner on Sunday. Principal Dr C Jaya Bhaskar lighted the lamp to mark the inauguration of celebrations and said that since its establishment in 1960, it has been on top of academic pursuits. As an old student of the college, she felt proud to be its principal.

She said that, at present the college is having 240 MBBS seats and 148 PG seats whereas another 90 PG seats may be sanctioned soon. BSc Paramedical seats have also increased in recent times. Availing 15 per cent all India quota in through NEET, many students from other places have been coming forward to pursue their medical education here.

On the occasion, old students have felicitated the Principal and presented her a memento. They assured all help to the college. Professor of Surgery Dr G V Prakash, IMA President Dr Rayapu Ramesh Babu, Dr Rammohan, Dr Hari Babu, other doctors, paramedical staff and PRO V Kiron took part.