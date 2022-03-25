Tirupati: SVBC to set up its offices in Chennai, Bengaluru

Tirupati: TTD's devotional satellite channel SVBC board, which met here on Thursday resolved to set up its offices at Chennai and Bengaluru to enhance coverage of local devotional programmes including the religious events in temples for its recently launched Tamil and Kannada channels.

In the board meeting presided by TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy, the officials made a brief account on the Tamil, Hindi and Kannada channels which were launched last year, performance and informed the chairman that there was good response from the devotees for the three channels.

The meeting felt that opening of full-fledged offices in the two cities will help enrich the programmes of Tamil and Kannada channels and wanted the SVBC officials to involve local talents and prominent persons from the spiritual field to expand the coverage.

The SVBC board also decided to generate programmes in regional languages besides Hindi in collaboration with local networks. Citing the overwhelming response to the parayanam (mass chanting) of Bhagavad Gita, Ramayana and Mahabharatha slokas conducted by TTD at its Nada Neerajanam platform in Tirumala during Covid pandemic, TTD Chairman directed the officials to take up unique parayanam programme -Yoga darshanam from April 2.

SVBC Chairman Sai Krishna Yachendra, SVBC board members Vishwanath, Srinivas Reddy, TTD Additional EO AV Dharma Reddy, FA&CAO Balaji, SVBC CEO Suresh Kumar and honorary advisor Vijay Kumar Sammeta were present.

Rs 11 lakhs donated

New Delhi-based Rama India Limited construction company has donated Rs 10 lakh while a devotee Naga Deepak from Bengaluru donated Rs 1 lakh to SVBC Trust here on Thursday. The donations were handed over in the form of bank drafts through their representative Raghavendra to TTD Chairman YV Subba Reddy in SVBC. Additional EO and SVBC Managing Director AV Dharma Reddy and CEO Suresh Kumar were also present.

SCORPIO DONATED

TTD Trust Board member and SVBC board member Viswanath has donated a Scorpio worth Rs 17 lakh to TTD. He handed over the keys to TTD Chairman Y V Subba Reddy on Thursday at the SVBC office here.