Tirupati: SVU gears up to prevent leopard movement on campus

Tirupati: Amid fears of a leopard roaming in SV University campus, Vice-Chancellor Prof K Raja Reddy held a meeting with principals, wardens and engineering department officials here on Wednesday to discuss the precautions to be taken. He said the university should gear up with foolproof preventive measures on the lines of TTD, which has been taking various steps on ghat roads for the safety of devotees.

It may be noted that a couple of days ago, a leopard was spotted at engineering college grounds following which students were scared, particularly during nights.The Vice-Chancellor asked the engineering department to remove bushes in the campus and provide lighting in dark areas. The university will seek cooperation of the forest department to take steps like setting up cages to prevent leopards entering the campus.

Police Rakshak vehicle should make rounds in the campus during night times and police department will be approached towards implementing this.

The officials opined that dogs are coming for waste food at the hostels while leopards might be coming for those dogs and enough care should be ensured to prevent it.