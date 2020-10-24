Tirupati: Tamil Nadu MP Tirumavalavan remarks draw flak

Tirupati: Activists of various people's organisations burnt the effigy of MP and Viduthalai Chiruthai Katchi founder president Tirumavalam of Tamil Nadu protesting his highly objectionable remarks on Hindu women calling them as `prostitutes'.

The activists demanding strong action wanted the TN government to act tough and arrest Tirumavalavan and prosecute him for demeaning Hindus and hurting their sentiments.

They also demanded the state and Central government to take steps for disqualifying Tirumavalavan as MP and also bar him from contesting elections and also cancel the recognition of his party.

VCK SC, ST Welfare Association leaders Suman Bharathi, Samajvadi Party legal adviser Pothuluri Masum and Dalit leader Kiran said Tirumavalvan was doing disservice to Dalit society by his vulgar and objectionable remarks inciting Hindus and creating conflicts among various sections deliberately to disturb harmony and peace.