Tirupati: Task Force seizes 6 red sanders logs, a car

Tirupati: Authorities of Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force seized six red sanders logs and a car near Mallamma Kona forest beat, close to Rapuru in Nellore district, on Sunday.

Following directives from Task Force SP P Srinivas, a team consisting of DSP Chenchu Babu, RSI T Vishnu Vardhan Kumar, forest officials Y Mastan and M Praveen Kumar, forest watchers and striking force protection watchers conducted inspections along Mallamma Kona forest route within Gonupalli section of Rapuru range.

During patrol, they noticed a ‘suspicious’ car and observed red sanders logs being loaded into it. As the task force attempted to apprehend the suspects, smugglers fled the scene. Nonetheless, the team successfully confiscated six red sanders logs and the vehicle. A case has been filed at the Tirupati Task Force Police Station, with CI G Srinivasu leading the investigation to capture the fleeing smugglers.