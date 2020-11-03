Tirupati: Tata Trusts launches mobile medical unit

Tirupati: Tata Trusts announced the launch of a 'Mobile Medical Unit' (MMU) at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Cancer Care & Advanced Research (SVICCAR), Tirupati, on Tuesday, through its Special Purpose Vehicle Alamelu Charitable Foundation (ACF).

The MMU will offer free screening for non-communicable diseases (NCDs), hypertension, diabetes and oral, breast and cervical cancers, along with general health check-ups, to people living in Tirupati, Chittoor, and adjoining remote areas.

Specially designed to meet the needs of communities residing in remote areas, the MMU is equipped with a mammography machine which will be deployed for high-risk individuals, upon clinical breast examination. The beneficiaries in the age group of 30 to 65 years will also be offered health advisory services on lifestyle, nutrition, and various health related topics.

Speaking at the launch of the MMU, Dr Sanjiv Chopra, Chief Executive, Cancer Care Programme of Tata Trusts, said, "Breast cancer is on the rise in our country and most cases are reported when the disease has already advanced to stage III or IV. Mammograms can usually find suspicious lesions much before a woman or her primary care provider can feel them".

Dr Nageswara Reddy, Medical Oncologist, SVICCAR said that the Mobile Medical Unit (MMU) has clearly defined safe and comfortable sections, which will provide a people-friendly experience motivating beneficiaries to get themselves screened, thereby increasing access for early detection of NCDs, especially breast cancer.

Following an MoU signed with TTD in 2017, Tata Trusts had set up ACF for implementing its Cancer Care Initiative to ensure affordable, accessible and high quality treatment and screening for cancer detection.

While a large state-of-the-art centre is under development, a day care chemotherapy centre has been set-up to serve the under-privileged population of Chittoor and surrounding districts. Public health services have also been initiated.